LA GRANGE, California — A man was arrested after an 8-hour standoff on Sunday for attacking and threatening a woman with an ax and a rifle, according to Tuolomne County Sheriff's Office.

Victor Medina, 35, allegedly attacked the woman and threatened her with an ax. Deputies say as the woman was leaving, she saw Medina pointing a rifle at her.

The Tuolomne County Sheriff's Office's SWAT operators and crisis negotiators responded because of Medina's past violent behavior.

Medina refused to leave the home despite the SWAT team breaking through a window. Deputies tased Medina while he was fighting officers.

Medina is not allowed to have firearms and ammunition because of the terms of a domestic violence protective order. However, deputies found guns, ammunition and high capacity magazines while they were searching the home.

Deputies booked Medina into the Tuolomne County Jail for his outstanding warrants.

He faces the additional charges of violating a court order, resisting arrest, criminal threats, false imprisonment, spousal abuse, committing a felony while on bail, possession of a large-capacity magazine and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

