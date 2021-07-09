Motorcyclist dies after colliding with tractor trailer in Turlock

Turlock Police Department said the crash happened along the 4000 block of West Main Street about 9 a.m. on Friday, July 9.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A man has died after colliding with a tractor trailer while riding his motorcycle in Turlock on Friday.

The Turlock Police Department said the crash happened along the 4000 block of West Main Street about 9 a.m. on July 9. The motorcyclist, described as a white male in his 30s, died during the crash and life saving measures were not possible by the time officers arrived on scene, police said.

While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, Turlock police said in a news release that speed was a factor. However, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were also involved.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and remained on scene, cooperating with investigators.

West Main Street was closed for roughly three hours while officers investigated the incident.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information call Traffic Officer Michael Simbalenko at (209) 668-6523. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

