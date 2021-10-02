Mystery buyer scoops up 70 acres of land in Turlock, possibly bringing 1,000 jobs

The project is expected to include a 1 million square foot warehouse.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A March real estate deal may have paved the way for an influx of 1,000 new jobs into Turlock, as first reported by the Modesto Bee.

Clarence Oliveira, real estate agent with Century 21 MM, confirmed with ABC10 that he closed a deal for 70 acres of land back in March. He said the project is expected to bring in a 1 million square foot warehouse and distribution center and 1,000 jobs. He didn't comment on who the buyer was.

According to reporting by the Modesto Bee, there are strong signs that it'll be an Amazon facility. However, no official word has been given about it.

The land is located in Turlock's industrial area at 1012 Fransil Lane, not far from the Dust Bowl Brewery on Fulkerth Road.

A CEQA notice filed February 10, 2021, addresses a project site on 69.5 acres of land that's bounded by Fulkerth Road on the north, Tegner Road on the east, south by the Turlock Irrigation District Canal, and west by Fransil Lane. Its project title is referred to as Project Hornet, or MDP 2020-20.

According to the document, the proposed project features "a main warehouse and distribution area, an approximately 36,241 square foot main office 'pop-out,' restrooms, and other incidental office areas." The warehouse is described as being nearly 1.3 million square feet. Other amenities include bike lockers, showers, and changing rooms for employees.

