No injuries reported after empty home catches fire in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. — Firefighters say a house is set to be demolished after it caught fire Tuesday morning in Turlock.

Turlock Fire Department said their crews responded around 9:25 a.m. and arrived to find a fire along the 1600 block of Geer Road that had extended from the first floor to the second.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported during the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the house known to have homeless people living in it, but nobody was in the house when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

