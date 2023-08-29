Officials search for 16-year-old girl last seen in Turlock, man with warrants for arrest

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says Monica Ascensio left home around 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and has not been seen since

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are looking for a 16-year-old girl who left her Turlock home Sunday night and may be with a 26-year-old man.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says Monica Ascensio left home around 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and has not been seen since.

Investigators believe she may be with Cristian Ceja, who has multiple warrants for his arrest. Officials say they may be driving a gray Honda Element with a license plate reading "6MKL047."

Ascensio is described by officials as a 5'2", 99 pound girl with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. Ceja is described by officials as a 5'8", 210 pound man with brown hair and eyes.

Officials ask anyone with information about their whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or click HERE.

