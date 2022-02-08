Amazon truck catches fire in Turlock, destroys some packages

TURLOCK, Calif. — Firefighters doused the flames of an Amazon truck fire in Turlock Tuesday.
The Turlock Fire Department said an Amazon delivery driver was making rounds on Serr Drive when he came back to his truck producing smoke.
Fire crews were called in just after 4 p.m. and were able to put out the fire, which they said was coming from the truck's engine compartment. A fire department spokesperson said some packages were destroyed but many others were still salvageable.
It's not clear whether Amazon would still be delivering the salvageable packages.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8