TURLOCK, Calif. — An elderly woman walking in Turlock was killed Wednesday after she was hit by a passing car, police said.

Turlock Police officers responded to calls around 6 p.m. about a woman who was hit by a vehicle on the 1200 block of East Avenue, not far from South Rose Street.

Police officials said people in the area tried to help the woman until officers and medical aid arrived, but she died at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, and police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Officer Diaz at 209-668-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

