Turlock Police officers donate money to replace 7-year-old's stolen wheelchair

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock family can now purchase a new wheelchair for a 7-year-old girl after officers donated $1,000.

According to the Turlock Police Department, a thief stole a wheelchair belonging to 7-year-old Miracle Melgoza. When members of the Turlock Police Officers Association heard about the theft, they decided to come together to help Melgoza's family purchase a new wheelchair.

Members of the union unanimously agreed to donate $1,000 to the family. On Friday, officers presented the check to the Melgoza family and posed for a photo where Miracle can be seen smiling alongside two officers.

