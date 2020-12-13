1 injured after propane gas explosion in Turlock

Turlock Fire Department officials said firefighters responded to reports of a van exploding on Glenwood and Lander at about 1 p.m. on Saturday.

TURLOCK, Calif. — At least one person has minor injuries after standing near a propane gas explosion, according to the Turlock Fire Department.

Turlock Fire Department officials said the explosion took place just after 1 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Lander on Saturday. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire and a van exploding.

Firefighters discovered a van with significant damages from a gas explosion. They were able to put the fire out quickly.

The explosion is under investigation.