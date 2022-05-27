Custodian finds handgun inside of backpack at elementary school in Turlock

In a message to the public, the Turlock Unified School District said the gun was not loaded and the backpack did not belong to a Walnut Elementary School student.

TURLOCK, Calif. — An unloaded handgun was found inside a backpack on the campus of Walnut Elementary School in Turlock early Friday morning, officials with the Turlock Unified School District said.

According to a message sent from the school district to the public, around 6:30 a.m. Friday, a school custodian found a backpack near a trash enclosure at Turlock Unified School District's Walnut Elementary School.

Inside the backpack, the custodian found an unloaded handgun. School district officials say the backpack did not contain any ammunition.

Officers with the Turlock Police Department removed the backpack before school started.

In their statement to the public, the school district said that the Turlock Police Department is investigating the discovery but does not believe the backpack belonged to a student.

"We know that this may be alarming for parents in light of current events," the statement says, "This does not appear to have any connection to the Walnut campus. We plan to go forward with our last day of school activities and will remain vigilant following our TUSD safety and security protocols."

The discovery comes during a frightening week for families, teachers and students in Northern California and throughout the country.

On Tuesday, a gunman in Uvalde, Texas opened fire at Robb Elementary School killing 19 students and two adults.

Also Tuesday, officials with the Sacramento City Unified School District said that a gun and loaded magazine were found in the desk of a second-grade student at Sacramento's Edward Kemble Elementary School.

Threats were also made this week aimed at schools in Elk Grove, Roseville, Valley Springs and Woodland.

Watch More from ABC10: Elk Grove teen prodigy Neil Nayyar plays more than 100 instruments