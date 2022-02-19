Seven people injured during early morning shooting in Turlock

All seven victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Seven people were injured after an early morning shooting in Turlock, police say. The victims are all suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a post by the Turlock Police Department, an officer reported hearing gunshots around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South First Street in Turlock.

The police department then got several 911 calls reporting a shooting. After arriving on scene, officers found seven shooting victims who they say were all suffering from non-life-threatening inures.

Police say detectives responded to the investigation and will release more information as it develops.

