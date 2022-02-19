x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Turlock

Seven people injured during early morning shooting in Turlock

All seven victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Seven people were injured after an early morning shooting in Turlock, police say. The victims are all suffering non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to a post by the Turlock Police Department, an officer reported hearing gunshots around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South First Street in Turlock. 

The police department then got several 911 calls reporting a shooting. After arriving on scene, officers found seven shooting victims who they say were all suffering from non-life-threatening inures. 

Police say detectives responded to the investigation and will release more information as it develops. 

Related Articles

Watch More from ABC10: CHP Commissioner announces plan to hire 1,000 new officers | Exclusive

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

In Other News

Stanislaus State University reopens for 7,000 students, boosters and masks still required