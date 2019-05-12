TURLOCK, Calif. — A 100-foot sinkhole that could be related to a ruptured sewer line closed a road near Monte Vista Crossings in Turlock on Thursday with the re-opening time unknown.

Turlock city crews and staff are evaluating the sinkhole and the underground erosion on W. Tuolumne near N. Golden State. West Tuolumne is closed between N. Golden State and N. Tully Road. The Turlock Unified School District advises drivers to use Fulkerth Road or West Monte Vista Avenue.

There is no known threat to those in the surrounding area of the sinkhole, the Modesto Police Department said in a press release. Officials do not have an estimate when the repairs are finished at this time.

