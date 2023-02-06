Teen stabbed to death leaving Turlock house party, police say

Police are searching for the attackers involved in the deadly stabbing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TURLOCK, Calif. — A 17-year-old was killed in a stabbing while leaving a house party late Friday night, Turlock Police say.

Friends of the teen called 911 around 10:46 p.m. Friday and told police that someone had been stabbed in the 2000 block of Daubenberger Road. When officers got to the area, they found the 17-year-old on the sidewalk and began administering CPR.

The teen died at a hospital around 11:40 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe that the victim was leaving a house party when he was confronted by a group of men.

A fight allegedly broke out which led to the stabbing. The group of men, only described as white or Hispanic males in their teens to early twenties, ran away from the scene, police say.

Witnesses and people with information on the homicide can call the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

The Turlock Police Department's Crime Stoppers Program is also accepting tips in the investigation and can offer anonymity and a cash reward.

Turlock Crime Stoppers can be reached at 209-521-4636.

Watch more from ABC10: Sideshow crackdown fining spectators $1,000 in Turlock