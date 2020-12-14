Staffing woes set 3 Turlock schools back to distance learning

Crowell, Cunningham, and Julien elementary schools will be return to distance learning through

The Turlock Unified School District said Julien, Cunningham, and Crowell elementary schools will be returning to distance learning through Dec. 18.

Officials said the decision was due to staffing and not a "trigger" in line with California Department of Public Health guidance. Those "triggers" include having classes with multiple confirmed coronavirus cases or 5% of all students/staff having confirmed cases.

The school district got a waiver to resume in-person classes on Oct. 19.

Officials said they'll continue monitoring the situation at their schools.