TURLOCK, Calif. -- The campus library at Stanislaus State in Turlock is getting ready to shut down for two years over renovations aimed at making room for more students.

Any midterms or finals season in Turlock, you'll find this library packed.

"The library is my second home," Mishaye Venerable, a 4th year Social Sciences student said.

In fact, it's often hard to find a seat. On a campus of more than 10,000 students, at record enrollment numbers, the library only has room for 620 students.

"This building has extreme growing pains and we have so many new needs," Ron Rodriguez, the Stanislaus State Dean of Library Services said.

That's why, after finals this spring, more than 90 percent of the books will be moved off campus. Computers, study spaces, and other library resources will be moved over to what might look like a little village of 20 modular buildings, located next door, while the college works on a $58-million renovation project at the library.

"There will be computer stations in those modular units. There will also be reading and study stations in those units, as well. And then we have other parts of the campus that have been designated as reading and study zones as well," Rodriguez said.

The renovations come with their own set of problems.

"There's going to be students here that are going to spend half of their college career without a library and that kind of sucks," Venerable said.

"Modulars just aren't the same as going to a library, you know. You don't have the complete set up," Megan Mcleskey, a junior said.

This comes at a time when the student center will also be shut down due to its own renovations.

"I do think it's going to be tough for students to come and study because both buildings are going to be worked on," Sharai Sanchez, a senior said.

However, Rodriguez says it's a price worth paying, because in June 2021 they'll have room for more than 1,000 students, not to mention more outlets, double the meeting spaces, a cafe and a laundry list of other upgrades.

"We feel that it's a small sacrifice when you're going to get a brand new shining building in the end," he said.

