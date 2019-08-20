TURLOCK, Calif. — Only a day after moving in the largest incoming freshman class in campus history at Stanislaus State on Sunday, President Ellen Junn announced plans to make room for even more students on Monday.

This also comes after the university had their largest graduating class in campus history back in May -- shattering their own records year after year.

"We hit historic records of students who want to come to Stan State as their first university of choice and every year since we've been here we've had a record number of students graduating in May for commencement with their degrees. Over 3,500 students graduated this past May," Junn said.

So, Junn decided it's time to make room for more students.

"At my request, we secured $200,000 in funding from the Chancellor's Office to underwrite a building feasibility study for the Stockton campus," she said.

Junn announced plans to add two new buildings to campus over the next five years. One would be a new facility for the Stanislaus State campus in Stockton. Renderings of what that building could look like were released on Monday. Junn said it would be a 3-story facility with room for classrooms, a fitness center, a health center, and a bookstore.

The second building would be a new classroom building on the Turlock campus that could hold 33 classrooms and more than 130 faculty offices where Bizzini Hall is currently located.

"Honestly, it just makes all us freshmen very excited to see how big the campus can grow throughout our four years," said freshman Marcelo Saldena.

This comes at a time when both their library and student center are already undergoing major renovations.

Although Jonathan Perez is a senior and will be leaving campus in May, he's excited to be leaving the campus nicer than he found it.

"Personally, I'm already having fun. I'm making the best out of it and if there's more classrooms, more buildings, nicer things, then that's definitely going to bring in more people. That's going to make Turlock itself and the community nicer and it's going to bring a lot of attention to this campus and I hope it goes well," Perez said.

The two buildings are still in the very early stages and the campus must complete a building feasibility study first, but if all goes according to plan, they hope to open both buildings by 2024.

