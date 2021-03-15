Man dead after being hit by SUV in Turlock, police say

The crash happened at West Monte Vista Avenue and Del's Lane on Monday morning.

TURLOCK, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday morning in Turlock, police said.

Police were called out to the deadly crash between a 27-year-old man and a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe around 6:53 a.m. Officers arrived at the intersection of West Monte Vista Avenue and Del's Lane to find the man lying unresponsive in the roadway with major injuries.

Police say an officer and an off-duty firefighter tried to save the man's life before he was taken to the hospital, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead.

The Tahoe driver, identified by police as a 41-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigation, according to police.

Police say that drugs, alcohol, or speed don't appear to have caused the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer Martin Marquez at 209-668-5550, extension 6761.