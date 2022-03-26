Serving tacos and inspiration in Turlock| The story behind Tito’s Parrilla

COVID, a broken truck motor and the birth of his twin sons may have complicated Tito Alvarez's fight to open his truck but now he is serving dishes daily.

TURLOCK, Calif. — In a taco truck on South Golden State Boulevard in Turlock, owner Tito Alvarez is serving them up fast and furious. Each traditional taco truck dish served at Tito's Parrilla comes with a side of inspiration after a tumultuous past two years for Alvarez.

A chef at a local Mexican restaurant, it was dream for the Delhi entrepreneur to own a taco truck. That dream was fulfilled by his father who purchased the truck and saw his son's potential early.

"Since he was like ten years old he got in the kitchen and started cooking on the stove top," Estevan Alvarez, Tito's father said. "We started sharing sharing ideas. And, this is how it all started."

But getting to this point for Tito wasn't easy. During the pandemic he got COVID, his sister got COVID and his father got COVID. All were hospitalized. Fortunately, they all recovered, but then Tito felt back pain and received frightening news from a doctor.

"They tell me I got the pulmonary embolism. I'm out of work for like a month and a half, two months. At the same time I'm trying to start this truck up." Tito said.

That was 2020 and again, Tito survived. Now, his sister, mother and good friend help run the business which is getting rave reviews from customers.

"It was pretty amazing. I had to get one of each taco just to try it out." said Anna Martinez, who spent her lunch Friday at the taco truck.

But above all else, Tito has a positive attitude. The business owner had to raise $8,000 to buy a new a taco truck motor. Then, in February, his wife delivered a pair of twin boys. Tito's words of wisdom can be a life lesson for anyone.

"Knowing that at the end of the day whatever struggles that we go through, whatever happens in that moment? There's always something better that's going to happen after that," Tito said.