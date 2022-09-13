New Amazon facility in Turlock begins hiring process

Amazon is seeking to fulfill hundreds of positions at their Turlock site.

TURLOCK, Calif — Amazon is getting ready to be among the top employers in the city of Turlock.

The company has started hiring for their new fulfillment center in Turlock, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to bring new job opportunities to Turlock as we gear up to launch our newest fulfillment center in the coming weeks. The hiring process will take place in phases, as this practice is industry standard in logistics. We are accepting applications weekly, as new shift schedules become available,” an Amazon Spokesperson told ABC10.

Amazon is seeking to fulfill hundreds of positions at their Turlock site. Anyone interested in applying can visit amazon.com/flexiblejobs and filter by location to apply.

Drop-in applicants are also being accepted on Tuesday and Thursday, however, once shifts at the site are filled for the week, candidates will have to apply to other openings or seek updates via email or text for new shifts.

