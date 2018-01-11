If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia.

The City of Turlock is waiving all adoption fees for veterans and active military.

Turlock Animal Services announced the month long discount for members of the military on Facebook.

The promotion will be available throughout the month of November.

If you are interested in adopting an animal from Turlock Animal Services, the shelter can be found at 801 South Walnut Road.

For more information, you can call the shelter at (209) 656-3140, or visit their website here.

A list of animals currently up for adoptions can be found on the shelter's website.

