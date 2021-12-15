Turlock man arrested for possession of narcotics, firearm and child endangerment

Deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office arrested a 36-year-old Turlock man Tuesday, Dec. 14 for multiple charges including child endangerment.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — "The narcotics and weapon were also left in an area of the home which were once accessible to the man’s eight year-old daughter," the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a press release, announcing the arrest of a Turlock man arrested on charges of possession of narcotics, weapons, and child endangerment.

According to a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office news release, a brief standoff occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, when 36-year-old Jose Gutierrez did not come out of his home while deputies were serving a search warrant. The warrant was in regards to a narcotics investigation.

Gutierrez's daughter was inside the home with him at the time of the standoff, but deputies negotiated a peaceful surrender and arrest. His daughter was released into the custody of a relative.

Deputies then searched the house and found a controlled substance believed to be cocaine, a large amount of cash, functional digital scales, a stolen firearm, a motorcycle that was reported stolen to the Modesto Police Department and several bags of processed, pre-packaged marijuana.

News Release - December 15, 2021 Stanislaus County CRU Team Makes Narcotics, Firearm, & Child Endangerment... Posted by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Gutierrez was taken to the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and booked for weapons, narcotics, child endangerment, the possession of stolen property, auto theft and other charges.

