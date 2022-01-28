Former Turlock band teacher accused of recording sex acts, arrested for third time

Initially arrested twice in 2021 under suspicion of sex crimes with minors, Daniel James Baudino is in custody again. Now accused of 40 criminal charges.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock Police Department detectives continue to expand their investigation into 38-year-old Daniel James Baudino as he stands accused of committing sex crimes against a minor—arresting him a third time Thursday.

In announcing their latest arrest of the former Turlock Junior High School band teacher, detectives also revealed Baudino was arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of using a minor to produce child sexual abuse imagery.

Baudino was booked into Stanislaus County Jail after turning himself into Turlock police on Thursday.

Police are pursuing 40 charges against Baudino since initially arresting him on Nov. 1, 2021. Police say a victim of Baudino's alleged abuse reported at least nine encounters happening between June and August of 2016 when he was still a band teacher at Turlock High School.

Police have not said whether the victim was a student of Baudino's.

When two more people came forward with similar allegations, he was taken into custody once again Nov. 18, 2021.

The timeline released by Turlock police place the period of Baudino's alleged sexual abuse as happening between 2015 and 2019. Of the 40 charges he faces, 35 are felonies and five are misdemeanors.

The allegations include:

1 count of possession of child sexual abuse imagery

3 counts of sexual penetration with force

4 counts of contacting a minor for the purposes of sex

4 counts of oral copulation with a minor

5 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

5 counts of recording sexual activity without consent

7 counts of oral copulation using force

11 counts of using a minor to produce child sexual abuse imagery

The investigation so far

Still an ongoing investigation allegedly involving at least three survivors of Baudino's alleged abuse, police confirmed two were former students of his. Police said the abuse happened when they were already adults out of his classroom.

Turlock police say they seized a "vast amount" of digital evidence from the 38-year-old during his initial arrest. Detectives with the department have since been reviewing the material looking for evidence of additional crimes.

"(We) uncovered more evidence of additional crimes he perpetrated, which included covertly recording sexual acts without the knowledge of the other party," a Turlock police spokesperson said on Friday.