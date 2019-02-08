TURLOCK, Calif — "In my head, I just knew that I had to kick in and do something for her because if I wasn't calm, I knew that she would be freaking out as well," said Blake Rose. "My mom, she wasn't normal, she had slurred speech."

Those aren't the words of an adult. Blake Rose is 12-year-old boy from Turlock. And because of his quick thinking, he's being hailed as a hero after helping save his mom's life. The seventh-grader had just come home from a friend's house when he noticed something wasn't right.

"He goes, 'Mom, are you OK?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm fine. I'm fine.' And in my head, I knew something was going on, wasn't quite sure, and he kept saying, 'Mom, you're not OK,'" said Jessica Rose.

Blake jumped into action and ran to get his dad at a neighbor's house. When they came back, things had already gotten worse for his mom.

"My face had completely drooped, my whole left side of my body completely went paralyzed," she said.

They called 911 and Jessica couldn't lift her left leg or left arm.

"And then I just stayed calm, put my dog in the cage and we went to the hospital," Blake said.

As it turned out, Blake's instincts were right. Doctors said his mom had a series of three strokes.

"Blake was my saving grace. He was my angel. He saved me. The doctors even in the hospital said if it wasn't for him, things could have had a different outcome," Jessica said.

She spent five days in the hospital, but has since regained mobility and is feeling much better.

"I feel I gave him life and now he gave me my life," she said. "He is my hero. He'll always be my hero and I'm forever grateful."

It didn't take long for the Turlock Police Department to catch wind of Blake's heroic actions. Police Chief Nino Amirfar invited Blake down to the station to personally call him a hero and thank him for his quick thinking.

"That meant the world to him, and to us, and he got a little teary-eyed and emotional and the chief got down on the level and they got teary-eyed together and that melted all of our hearts," Jessica said.

Blake said he didn't do anything out of the ordinary. He just trusted his gut.

"It's just my instincts. I did what I had to do and now she's good," he said.

