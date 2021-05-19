Turlock firefighter injured while battling grass fire

The firefighter was burned "due to radiant heat" and bitten by a dog on the property.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock firefighter was both burned and bitten by a dog while battling a grass fire.

According to a press release from the Turlock Fire Department, a grass fire was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, along the 1200 block of Fifth Street, near a home.

While there was nobody in the home, three dogs were found inside and removed. While rescuing one of the dogs, a firefighter was bitten. That same firefighter also sustained "a first-degree thermal burn due to radiant heat."

The firefighter was treated and "returned to the fire ground." None of the dogs were injured in the rescue.

During the firefight and investigation, fire officials discovered the fire started in the attic and spread throughout the home near the grass fire.

"During the fire attack it was also noted the electrical wires were arcing between two residences," the press release said.

Multiple agencies assisted the Turlock Fire Department in the firefight, including Ceres Fire, Stanislaus County Consolidated Fire, Keys Fire Department, Turlock Rural Fire, Denair Fire and Mountain View Fire. The Turlock Animal Control worked with the fire department for the dogs found.

