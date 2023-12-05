x
Turlock

Turlock garage fire displaces multiple residents, Red Cross gets involved

Turlock fire officials say they responded to reports of a structure fire Friday morning and found a garage enflamed along with part of an apartment.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock Fire Department officials say multiple residents near the 1500 block of N Denair Ave. were displaced early Friday morning after a garage fire extended into the living area of an apartment.

Fire fighters were sent to the area after reports came in around 2:09 a.m. Officials say they got the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Red Cross staff are working with the displaced residents for assistance.

Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the garage fire.

