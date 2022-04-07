Turlock High School student dies after nearly drowning in dive pool, family says

Selena Rosales said her youngest brother has died and is no longer suffering after the incident.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Family members said a Turlock High School (THS) student has died after nearly drowning in the school's dive pool.

His sister, Selena Rosales, identified him as 17-year-old Angel Dominguez Jr.

Turlock Unified School District officials said Dominguez nearly drowned in the dive pool after a group of people, which included some THS students, entered the locked swimming complex around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Spokesperson Marie Russell told ABC10 Sunday evening that some of the people in that group noticed Dominguez hadn't come back up from the water and tried to find the THS Athletic Trainer who was still on campus after a football game that evening.

According to Russell, the group said they weren't able to bring the student back up to the surface due to the water's depth and the student's weight. The Athletic Trainer called 911, and Turlock police officers were able to pull him from the water.

Turlock Fire Department performed CPR on the teenager for about 22 minutes before "gaining return of spontaneous circulation," officials said in a news release. Dominguez was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and according to the school, was placed on life support. It's not clear what led up to the incident at the pool.

Rosales told ABC10 on Monday that her brother ultimately died after the incident.

"My brother was an amazing, outgoing, funny kid," Rosales said, in part, in a message to ABC10. "May he Rest In Peace and suffer no more."

Rosales has set up a GoFundMe page to help lay her brother to rest.

