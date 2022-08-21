Turlock High School student on life support after nearly drowning in dive pool

Turlock High School's principal said counselors will be available for students needing support.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock High School student is on life support after nearly drowning in the school's diving pool, officials said.

According to a message from Principal Gabe Ontiveros, the incident happened late Friday night and left the student in critical condition.

Turlock Unified School District spokesperson Marie Russell said a group, which included THS students, entered the locked swimming complex around 11:30 p.m.

Some of the people noticed that one of their peers hadn't come back up from the water and tried to find the THS athletic trainer, who Russell said was on campus after football game that evening. According to Russell, the group said they weren't able to bring the student back up to the surface due to the water's depth and the student's weight.

"The Athletic Trainer immediately called 911 and emergency responders arrived, retrieved the student, and began CPR. Although a pulse was recovered before leaving in the ambulance, the student is listed in critical condition at this time," Russell said in an email to ABC10.

The school is communicating with the student's family to get updates on the student's condition.

"We know that news of an event like this can be very difficult and traumatic. Counselors will be available tomorrow for any student needing support. We continue to keep this student and his family in our thoughts and prayers," Ontiveros said.

