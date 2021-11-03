2 people arrested after hit-and-run in Turlock that left man in hospital, police say

A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the hit and run, along with a family member being charged with accessory to the crime.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Turlock that left a 41-year-old man in the hospital, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Police said the crash happened near Lander and East Glenwood Avenues on Sept. 23.

The 16-year-old driver, who was responsible for the crash, returned to the scene after being told to do so by a witness, according to police. He was later told by a family member to drive away.

Rick Thomas was identified by police as the person who told the driver to leave. The identity of the 16-year-old was not released because he is a minor.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Oct 12 while Thomas was arrested the following day. The teenager faces charges of leaving the scene of a vehicle collision that resulted in injury to a person while Thomas faces charges of being an accessory to a crime.

Police don't know if the victim in the crash will be able to fully recover from his traumatic brain injury.

Turlock police are asking anyone with information to call 209-521-4636.