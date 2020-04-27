TURLOCK, Calif. — An outbreak of the coronavirus has hit a nursing home in Turlock.

According to the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, confirmed cases went from six to 51 in a matter of days. Now, the concern is that more than 200 other people the facility could also be infected. At least 34 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive as of Monday morning, with more than 200 test results still pending.

All residents and employees have been tested for the virus and their family members have been notified. A total of 124 residents have been tested with 10 having tested negative and 87 tests results are pending. Additionally, of the 155 staff members who have been tested, 23 have tested negative, while 115 test results are pending.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS CONTENT:

The center is now taking some steps to stop the spread in the facility by designating a wing of the facility to residents who have tested positive and another wing for residents who tested negative. The center also announced all staff and essential medical personnel are being screened before they're allowed inside the building and are required to wear personal protective equipment. Admissions and discharges have been suspended for 14 days



“We are following all guidance set forth for privacy, patient care, employee safety and efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19, as provided by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),” the a statement on the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center website says.

The outbreak at the Turlock facilty came just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded Californians that fighting the virus in nursing homes is one of his top priorities.

“We are doing daily check-in calls, it’s not an exaggeration, to all 1,224 skilled nursing facilities and we are checking in on staff, checking in on the number of positive patients and on the extent possible these deaths,” he said at a recent coronavirus briefing.

New data released by the state Department of Public Health shows more than 5,000 people connected to California nursing homes have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The report was updated Friday and shows there have been almost 500 coronavirus related deaths in connection with skilled nursing facilities in California. Nursing home cases made up more than 13% of cases in the state.

ABC10 reached out to Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and its parent company, Covenant Care, in Orange County, but but has not yet gotten a response.

Continue the conversation with Carlos on Facebook.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter