Turlock police amp up security measures after deadly weekend shootings

Two people died and one was critically injured in two separate shootings that happened in front of downtown bars Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police announced additional security measures are immediately going into effect Friday following back-to-back shootings last month.

In response to the shootings, Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden conducted an evaluation of the safety and operational practices of Grand Cru, one of the bars where the shootings happened.

“Following the weekend shootings in Turlock, I completed an evaluation of the practices of Grand Cru and The Udder Place," said Chief Hedden. “Downtown Turlock is the envy of many valley communities, drawing residents from throughout the region to enjoy our vibrant businesses, restaurants, and bars. The safety and security of our Downtown corridor and our entire city is our number one priority. I have taken swift action to enhance safety and security measures and will continue to monitor progress as we move forward.”

As a result, the ratio of patrons to security personnel as Grand Cru dropped from 100:1 to 50:1, meaning two personnel will now be required for 100 people rather than just one.

Grand Cru's occupancy is also capped at 150, and the owners have to submit a security plan to police for approval.

