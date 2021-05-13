Arrests made, vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as Turlock police crackdown on sideshows

Officials say 184 tickets have been issued, 15 people have been arrested, 10 vehicles have been towed, and more.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A two-week effort to thwart illegal sideshows in the Turlock area has netted multiple arrests and vehicles towed, as well as dozens of traffic tickets issued.

Turlock Police said one of the main focuses of their recent crackdown on sideshows was at the Monte Vista Crossings area.

The crackdown came in part due to multiple reports and complaints by community members of “speeding, destruction of property, illegal fireworks, and an overall neglect of safety” by drivers involved in the sideshows, police said.

In the two weeks since Turlock police started actively working to break up the sideshows, officials say 184 tickets have been issued, 15 people have been arrested on misdemeanor complaints, 10 vehicles have been towed, and 15 other vehicles were sent to the State Referee due to illegal emissions modifications.

Officers say they will continue actively cracking down on future sideshow activity.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and the Ceres Police Department assisted Turlock police in the operations.

