Turlock police searching for driver of deadly hit and run

The Turlock Police Department said the collision, which involved gray Mercedes, claimed the life of a 44-year-old bicyclist on Saturday, March 6.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Police are asking for the public's help after a hit and run in Turlock killed cyclist on Saturday, police said in a press release.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. March 6 along N. Front Street near the intersection of Almond Avenue. The suspect in the incident reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, and has not yet been found. The Turlock Police Department said when officers arrived, they found the bicyclist, a 44-year-old man, who had been hit. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Now, Turlock police are asking for anyone with information to reach out to the department. Investigators believe the car involved was a gray/charcoal-colored Mercedes sedan. The car would have visible damage on the front or side, and Turlock police believe the suspect may try to get his car repaired at an autobody shop.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Officer Gallup at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6747.

The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

