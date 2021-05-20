Turlock police rescue minor; arrest Fresno man accused of human trafficking

Javen Fres Novella, 19, was arrested and booked in the Stanislaus County Jail, according to the police department.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department rescued a human trafficking victim, while at the same time, arresting the man accused of trafficking the minor.

Javen Fres Novella, 19, of Fresno was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of human trafficking, pandering a juvenile and pimping a juvenile, according to a press release from the department. Turlock police say investigators received information on Tuesday, May 18, about a minor who was possibly a human trafficking victim and was believed to be frequenting the local Turlock area.

Investigators went undercover the following day to get in contact with Novella and the victim. Novella arrived at an agreed upon location along the 1800 block of Lander Avenue with the victim for the purposes of prostitution. Once the victim was safely away from Novella, investigators were able to rescue her from the situation. Turlock police then arrested Novella.

According to the press release, more evidence was found on the scene of the victim being trafficked by Novella. Arrangements are currently being made to safely return the victim, who is not a local area resident, to her home.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation to call Investigator Monica Maschal at (209) 664-7347. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

If you believe someone is a victim of human trafficking, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, by text at 233733, TTY: 711, or on their website.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9