Turlock police search for missing 3-year-old, believed to be taken by mother

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police are searching for a missing 3-year-old after it is believed she was taken by her mother.

Tarilyn Earn was last seen wearing gray leggings with stars and a gray Paw Patrol shirt. She is 3-feet in height, 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

An Endangered Missing Advisory, or E.M.A, has been activated by the California Highway Patrol.

The Turlock Police Department said that Tarilyn "was taken by her mother in the city of Turlock." She was last seen near Geer Road and N. Golden State Boulevard at around 10:22 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.

Tarilyn's mother, Alisha Gonzalez, was also last seen driving a gray Nissan Murano with California license plate #7YZZ018. Gonzalez is described as 26-years-old, 5-feet and 2-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. CHP has provided photos of Gonzalez and the car she was last seen driving in a social post.

Turlock police are urging people to call 911 if they see Tarilyn or Gonzales, or if they see the gray Nissan Murano that Gonzales was driving.

Endangered Missing Advisory - Stanislaus County

Last Seen: Geer Rd. and N Golden State Blvd., Turlock

