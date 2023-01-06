Turlock police looking for someone allegedly firing paintball gun at people

Between May 29 to May 31, police say there have been up to nine of these incidents with victims ages 13 to 77.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department is warning residents about someone going around the city and shooting a paintball gun at pedestrians and bicyclists.

Officials say they have received multiple reports of the alleged assailant driving a newer, dark gray Honda sedan with tinted windows and shooting people with the paintball gun.

Injuries have been minor to moderate, according to Turlock police officials.

There have been similar reports in Denair Wednesday involving a car with the same description.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding these assaults is encouraged to contact Detective Navarro at (209) 664-7319.

