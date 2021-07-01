Turlock police searching for suspect who allegedly shot at Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy

Two of the three suspects were found. Law enforcement is searching for a third suspect in the shooting.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy after he and two other led police on a chase.

Around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, police were asked to assist the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department locating occupants in a white van that were "shooting outside the city limits." Sheriff's deputies found the van near Seasons Park Drive and attempted to pull it over, that's when it they gave chase. During the chase, Turlock resident Ernesto Covarrubias Jr., 18, allegedly shot at the deputy's car. The deputy was not hit and did shoot back.

The car eventually stopped near Spring Crest Drive, and all three occupants got our and fled. Two of suspects were already found, along with three guns, according to Turlock Police. The identity of those two suspects has not yet been released.

Deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Officers from California State University Stanislaus, Modesto PD, Ceres PD, Modesto CHP and Merced CHP were called in to assist with this investigation and locate the occupants.

The Turlock Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting involving the deputy and are assisting in the search of the last suspect, Covarrubias. Police are asking anyone who has any information or sees Covarrubias to immediately call Turlock Police at (209) 668-5550 or Turlock Police Detective Timothy Redd at (209) 664-7325.

