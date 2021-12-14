Free money? Turlock City Council approves $1M to RAD card program

The last time Turlock provided funds for the program it was around $25,000. This time, it's $1 million.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock City Council approved $1 million in what could essentially be considered free money for residents.

To be clear, there's no direct check heading to residents. Instead, the funds go toward the RAD (Relief Across Downtown) Card program, a gift card-like program and app that provides matching funds for shoppers. It matches funds up to $100.

"RAD Card is a great program. I mean, it's a win-win-win for everybody," said Lori Smith, business owner, during the council meeting.

It's not the first time that the city has tapped the program to alleviate impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the last time Turlock provided funds for the program it was around $25,000. This time, it's $1 million and it's city wide.

50 businesses are participating in the program currently, but there are restrictions. The only businesses that can participate are brick-and-mortar buildings. Chain and pop-up businesses don't qualify.

In a staff analysis, the city says the move could help revitalize businesses impacted by pandemic.

After some deliberation, the city council said the $1 million would be separated into separate payments and include a data report in between. The first $500,000 could be implemented in the next couple of days, according to city staff. The other allocation would be done by Feb. 1. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

For a full list of participating business, click HERE.