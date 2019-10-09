TURLOCK, Calif. — Update: 2:23 p.m.

The lockdown of five schools is over, according to the Turlock Unified School District.

All five schools — Dutcher Middle School, eCademy Charter at Crane School, Julien Elementary School, On Track and Turlock High School, were on lockdown as officials investigated a threat at one of the schools, the district said.

The call about gunshots came in around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Russ Holeman with the Turlock Police Department. Holeman said the lockdown was lifted by 2 p.m.

"No crime has been confirmed," the district said in a statement online. "Students are encouraged to complete their school day."

Any parents who wish to pull their kids for the rest of the day are asked to go to the attendance office and check them out.

Original story:

Five schools in the Turlock Unified School District and two administrative offices are on lockdown after police reported gunshots near Turlock High School.

According to Sgt. Russ Holeman, a spokesperson with the Turlock Police Department, the schools went on lockdown as a precaution. The schools that went on lockdown include:

Dutcher Middle School

eCademy Charter at Crane School

Julien Elementary School

On Track

Turlock High School

The District office and Special Education office are also on lockdown. Police are going through each school to confirm everyone is safe. Holeman said there is currently no evidence of a shooting nor has a shooter been found.

Police are asking parents, family and friends not to respond or call the schools until everything is resolved.

Students who see or hear anything they find threatening can submit a tip through the school district's Safety Tip Line.