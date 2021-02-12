Turlock's Christmas parade ready for a holiday comeback

The parade returns to Main Street on Dec. 3

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Downtown Turlock Christmas parade is ready to make its big return for the holiday season.

The annual tradition brings thousands of people into the heart of downtown Turlock every year.

On Friday, the tradition continues as numerous floats take to Main Street with a "Christmas in Toyland" theme. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Canal Drive and Main Street intersection.

There'll be no vendors during the parade and parade entries have been asked not to pass out anything to attendees. Officials are also asking anyone who believes they might be infected with COVID-19 to stay home.

According to the City of Turlock, viewing areas include Area 1 – Main St. from Canal Dr. to Palm St., Area 2 – Main St. from Palm St. to the train tracks, Area 3 – Main St. & Broadway Ave. from First St. to Olive Ave., Area 4 – Broadway Ave. from Olive Ave. to the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds.

Since the parade attracts thousands and runs through Main Street, some traffic impacts could be expected during the event. For live traffic updates, view the Waze map below.

A map of the parade route is available in the Facebook post below.

