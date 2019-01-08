TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Parks and Recreation Department found that the Columbia Pool was exposed to motor oil, thus closing the pool for at least the next week.

Erik Schulze, a spokesperson for the Parks and Recreation Department, said it appears someone threw over a five-quart jug of motor oil that spilled into the pool on Wednesday, July 31.

Although Schulze is guessing the person threw the jug over, he said whoever did it could have climbed the 12 foot fence and intentionally poured the oil into the pool.

The Modesto and Turlock Fire Departments determined that it was not a hazardous situation and the city is now using various methods and cleaning agents to clear the motor oil out of the system.

Schulze said that the contamination probably occurred Tuesday night, but without witnesses or a camera recording, they don't know for sure. He also said they don't know how much oil was spilled in the pool, so they are assuming that the jug was full.

The pool is closed until it passes an inspection by the Health Department. The next inspection is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7. The pool is expected to reopen for the weekend of Aug. 10, which would leave three more weekends of swimming.

Until the pool is open, the splash park near the Columbia Pool and at Broadway Park are available for water fun.