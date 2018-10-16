Libraries have become more than a place for books and reference material, and, while libraries still fit that archetype, modern communities have helped transform it into a community gathering place.

Today, Stanislaus County libraries have a common trait. They need space.

Specifically, they need space for the very elements that have brought the Turlock library to the point where expansion is necessary. From firefighters taking kids aboard a fire truck and police officers showing off the K9 unit to story times and crafting activities, the library has become a hub for a wide range engagement.

“Our libraries aren’t such quiet places anymore where everyone is just coming to read. They’re more like gathering spots,” said Diane McDonnell, the County Librarian for Stanislaus County.

What people want in a modern library

It’s not enough to have books anymore. To engage communities, libraries need electronics, designated community spaces, and, in Turlock's case, a bigger library to serve their community.

“Libraries are used a little bit differently now. They’re more community gathering places, places for people to access Wi-Fi, mobile printing, charge your devices…,” said McDonnell.

The trend is not necessarily new. According to McDonnell, the library has been looking toward this direction since she started in the field 17 years ago. When she started, it was already a place for families which could provide books, movies, computer access, and even a PlayStation console for their communities.

As Turlock library's redesign gets discussed, community members have been critical in addressing some of the most important needs of the library. These include:

Community meeting spaces

Designated areas for kids, teens, and adults

Tech-friendly features like plug-ins and outlets for electronic devices

Adequate seating around the library

What communities need to do for a new library

“What you really need are those residents…,” McDonnell said in support of grassroots efforts.

“The library’s administration, for instance, can’t just say ‘we need a new library, because we know we have an underserved area. We need a new library here’ and get that support from the Board of Supervisors that would be necessary.”

It’s been a vigilant and engaged community that has made the difference for the Turlock library, a facility considered “severely undersized” for the population it serves.

“It’s a long process. I sort of equate it to pushing a rock uphill, and the Turlock Friends and community have been pushing this rock up the hill for a very long time,” McDonnell added. “It got to the top and now it’s going down the other side. It’s going to happen now, but it was really a heavy lift for a while.”

Competing for funding with other projects, assessing the ins and outs of designs, and even debating whether the library should stay in its current location were all necessary components for officials and community members to address. These included:

Keeping teenagers and children in separate areas

Keeping community rooms toward the edge of the building to provide after-hours access

Mitigating the highs and lows of construction costs

Seeking a new building or renovating the old one

All of these components, were elements that locals and officials had to engage with to bring a new project forward and push it, as McDonnell says, closer to the starting line. Turlock's library renovation is a community vision of what they want their library to be.

Why libraries are still standing

Libraries offer books, resources, and modern ones can offer community meeting spaces. That being said, e-books can be downloaded, homes can have their own internet connection, and space for activities can be found at a park or at a friend’s place.

Many resources provided at the library can be privatized and even consolidated to a single household, yet the Turlock library maintains its popularity, even as it now serves a larger population than for which it was built.

For McDonnell, libraries have remained relevant in modern communities because they are one of the only institutions where everyone is welcome. They also provide open access to multiple resources, social interaction, and no pressure to spend money while you are there. In Stanislaus County, libraries are centers that bring together access to entertainment, internet, streaming capabilities, and community spaces for a total taxpayer cost of $1.38 per month.

The library is a place that:

Will be your “bookshelf” for new bestselling books

Is an E-book download center

Is a music download center

Is a center for learning a new language

Offers their resources online for home access

“There’s always something,” McDonnell added. “There’s always a hook for everybody- something that they can use the library for.”

“I think the key to designing libraries today is flexibility. Services are going to change over time, but we want to be able to design for today and be flexible for tomorrow.”

