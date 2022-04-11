Turlock's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

The candidates include Mayor Amy Bublak and former councilman Gil Esquer.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Turlock.

The candidates once sat beside each other on the City Council. Current Mayor Amy Bublak is looking for another four years representing the city of Turlock, but former Turlock Councilman Gil Esquer is vying to fill that role himself.

Voters in Turlock will start seeing the results of the election at 8 p.m. on election night. Afterward, the vote tally is updated every two hours until all the votes have been counted.

Votes will be posted to www.stanvote.com until all the vote centers in the county are reported.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

