Two people injured after SUV falls 20 feet from overpass, hit by tractor-trailer

TURLOCK, Calif — Two people were seriously injured after an SUV fell 20 feet from an overpass onto southbound Highway 99 into the path of a tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

According to the Turlock Police Department, the crash happened just before 8 a.m.

Police say the chain of events started when a tan-colored SUV with two people inside fell approximately 20 feet from the West Canal Drive overpass. After coming to a stop in the slow lane of southbound Highway 99, the SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer and forced into the fast lane before being hit again by a sedan.

While the cause of the accident has not been released, Turlock police say someone had reported seeing the SUV driving recklessly in the area just prior to the accident.

The two people inside the SUV were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive.

The accident caused major traffic delays on southbound Highway 99 and a separate accident happened in the northbound lanes as a result.



Southbound lanes of Highway 99 were blocked for nearly an hour as police investigated the accident.

