A's top draft pick Tyler Soderstrom gets $3.3M signing bonus

OAKLAND, Calif. — Left-handed hitting catcher Tyler Soderstrom has agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $3.3 million signing bonus.

Sodorstrom was selected 26th, which had a slot value of $2,653,400. Oakland also finalized a deal with fifth-round selection pitcher Stevie Emanuels.

Soderstrom has been added to the club's 60-player pool for workouts ahead of the season.

The 18-year-old from Turlock High batted .450 as a junior in 2019. His senior season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, totaling only five games.

He is set to report to the A's alternate site, likely to be in Stockton.

Tyler's father Steve, was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the 1993 draft. The A's said that they are the tenth father and son to be selected in the first round.

Tyler's brother Tate is an outfielder at the University of Arizona.