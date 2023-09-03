Woman, 2 dogs killed after Turlock crash

Turlock police are investigating and don't know if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A woman and two dogs were killed after a crash and car fire in Turlock.

Turlock Police Department officers responded to a call of a car rollover crash just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials found the car on fire and the driver, identified as 40 year-old Brandi Kane, hurt but out of the car in the 4000 block of West Linwood Avenue.

Kane was airlifted to the hospital where she later died. Two dogs were in the car during the crash, according to officials. One dog was found dead and the other was euthanized due to its injuries.

Turlock police are investigating and don't know if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can call Traffic Officer Michael Simbalenko at (209) 668-6523.