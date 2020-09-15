Two men arrested in Yuba City after allegedly killing man who tried to stop them from stealing a car

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the suspects dragged the victim while trying to get away in a car.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man who tried to stop them from stealing his dad's car last week.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a fight near the 2300 block of Howlett Ave off of Butte House Rd in Yuba City on the night of September 10. The property owner said two men were trying to steal his car.

According to the sheriff's office, the owner's 19-year-old son tried to stop the suspects' car when he was dragged along with it. Officers found the son with major injuries on the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspects, Edgar James McKnight, 18, and Danny Floyd Ray McKnight, 19, were arrested on September 14 and booked into Sutter County Jail and charged with murder.

Bail is set at $1 million and there are no details of a court date at this time.

"The Sheriff's Office offers its condolences to the victim's family and prays for healing during this difficult time," wrote the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.