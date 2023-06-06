Two dead women recovered from river over the weekend in Tuolumne County

"We can't say it enough, be extremely cautious around waterways in Tuolumne County. "

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Two women were found dead in the river over the weekend in Tuolumne County.

Search and rescue teams with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Clavey River off Cottonwood Road Saturday after a woman's body was spotted downstream of Clavey Bridge.

Rescue team members pulled the body from the water and allowed the coroner to take over the investigation. Authorities were able to confirm the woman was the same 22-year-old missing woman who was last seen being swept downstream on May 29.

While rescue team members were in the water, deputies got a report of a 22-year-old woman who went to the river above the water fall at Rainbow Pools. She was swept downstream and hadn't resurfaced.

Search and rescue teams found her in the water below the Highway 120 bridge. They pulled her body from the water and allowed the coroner to take over the investigation.

"We can't say it enough, be extremely cautious around waterways in Tuolumne County. The rivers are flowing fast, high and the water is cold. These unsafe river conditions will continue well into the summer due to the unprecedented snowfall we received over the winter," said the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

