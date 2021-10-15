Two people hurt in a house fire, Sacramento fire officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are recovering after receiving burn injuries following a fire Friday night in Sacramento.
The Sacramento Fire Department took to Twitter to announce that the two people were hurt in the house fire near 39th street and T Street near midtown.
SFD said the two received medical care for their burns but the exact extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The fire is said to be fully contained, though the home with multiple floors did see fire damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9