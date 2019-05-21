CERES, Calif. — Two people were injured Monday evening after two males shot into an occupied vehicle at a Ceres park, police confirmed.

Ceres police officials said the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at Persephone Park on Lunar Drive. Three people — one man and two teenage girls — were sitting in a car when a man in his early 20s and a teenage boy walked up and began shooting after a verbal altercation, according to Ceres police.

The two shooters fled on foot through the park.

The three victims drove themselves to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims, a 32-year-old man, had surgery for his injuries and is expected to survive. An 18-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was released the same night. The third victim was not injured.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Ceres Police Department at (209) 538-5616.