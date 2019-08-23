ZAMORA, Calif — Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday morning after a semi-truck and an SUV collided on Interstate 5 in Yolo County, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

According to CHP, the truck was attempting to enter the freeway from the shoulder just after midnight. While attempting to make a U-turn on northbound I-5 in Zamora, a Ford SUV t-boned the semi-truck before catching on fire.

Two of the five people riding in the SUV were killed in the accident, CHP officials said. It's unclear if the victims died from the impact of the crash or the fire. The conditions of the other three people in the SUV are unknown. The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were not injured.

All lanes on I-5 in the area were closed for hours, but have since been reopened.

